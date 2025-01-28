Ex-NBA Player Believes Jimmy Butler At Odds With Erik Spoelstra, Not Pat Riley
Many fans and pundits feel the Jimmy Butler saga is directly related to his relationship with team president Pat Riley.
One former NBA player, however, feels Butler's real beef is with coach Erik Spoelstra. Rashad McCants made his point during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast.
"That wasn't Pat Riley," McCants said. "That was Spo. Y'all don't understand, it ain't Pat and Jimmy. Spo's hiding his head. It's him (Butler) and Spo."
McCants further made his point on the fact the Heat reportedly starting Haywood Highsmith for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic led to Butler being suspended indefinitely. Butler apparently didn't like coming off the bench.
"Who do you think started Highsmith," McCants said. "Nobody talking about it. That's ain't Pat Riley saying, `Hey, hey start Highsmith."'
LEE COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION
Anyone hoping for a public feud between the Heat and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is out of luck … for now.
The Heat suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month, this time citing a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules.” Butler walked out of Monday’s practice.
Miami previously suspended Butler for violating team rules and missing a team flight.
“Man this is turning into the most expensive Christmas Party no show ever,” Lee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
An X user told Lee to “try being an agent” and helping Butler “Rather than playing dominos.”
“I’m fu*king trying Darryl,” Lee wrote back. “Sh*t.”
