Inside The Heat

Ex-NBA Player Believes Jimmy Butler At Odds With Erik Spoelstra, Not Pat Riley

Shandel Richardson

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the basketball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the basketball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many fans and pundits feel the Jimmy Butler saga is directly related to his relationship with team president Pat Riley.

One former NBA player, however, feels Butler's real beef is with coach Erik Spoelstra. Rashad McCants made his point during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast.

"That wasn't Pat Riley," McCants said. "That was Spo. Y'all don't understand, it ain't Pat and Jimmy. Spo's hiding his head. It's him (Butler) and Spo."

McCants further made his point on the fact the Heat reportedly starting Haywood Highsmith for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic led to Butler being suspended indefinitely. Butler apparently didn't like coming off the bench.

"Who do you think started Highsmith," McCants said. "Nobody talking about it. That's ain't Pat Riley saying, `Hey, hey start Highsmith."'

LEE COMMENTS ON BUTLER SUSPENSION

Anyone hoping for a public feud between the Heat and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is out of luck … for now.

The Heat suspended Butler on Monday for the third time this month, this time citing a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules.” Butler walked out of Monday’s practice.

Miami previously suspended Butler for violating team rules and missing a team flight.

“Man this is turning into the most expensive Christmas Party no show ever,” Lee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

An X user told Lee to “try being an agent” and helping Butler “Rather than playing dominos.”

“I’m fu*king trying Darryl,” Lee wrote back. “Sh*t.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @Shandelrich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here