Ex-NBA Player Destroys Pat Riley Over Jimmy Butler Trade
Theo Pinson, a former NBA player who co-hosts a podcast with another former NBA player Raymond Felton, shared his opinion on the Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler earlier this season.
He made a comparison on "To the Baha" that Heat fans might not want to hear about while suffering through an eight-game losing streak.
"I'm a be honest with y'all, it's not (bleeping) close," responded Pinson to the idea that the 'real worst trade of the trade deadline' was the Heat's move and not the Dallas' Mavericks sudden Luka Doncic trade. The podcast cited the Heat's record without Butler, which now stands at 4-15, while the Golden State Warriors have gone 14-1 in the same span.
“Quote me on this," Pinson said . "That is a worse trade than Dallas and the Lakers, by far. Dallas is just getting cooked by injuries, that's it. The Heat are healthy. Jimmy Butler was Heat culture. Regardless of what the (expletive) you thought he was doing off the court, that (expletive) brought a toughness, he brought a mentality. He had leadership. Bro, I swear to God, it did not matter what seed the Miami Heat were, if they got in the Playoffs, any team that played them, knew they had to buckle the (expletive) up, cause it's gonna be a dogfight."
Harrison is still being booed by Mavericks fans since the trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Pinson thinks Riley should be in similar territory.
"This is a Pat [Riley] thing," Pinson said. "This is a (expletive)-swinging contest. That's all that was and, at the end of the day, they look crazy." Pinson concluded the segment by opining on Butler's contract extension situation with the Heat, which led to the eventual trade.
"For me, Jimmy earned that respect. I wouldn't have no doubt that Jimmy was giving me everything he got for the rest of the money we giving him. I would have zero doubt in that, and I'd be okay as a GM to be like "Damn, Jimmy got us. But he earned that (expletive). He got us to two (expletive) Finals that we had no reason being in that (expletive)."