Ex-NBA Player Thinks Miami Heat Should "Blow Up" Roster

May 27, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jeff Teague (5) drives past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) in the second half during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. / Jim Rassol - USA Today Sports
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague had a few things to say about the Miami Heat after the latest loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

On the latest episode of his podcast, "Club 520", he had a few things to say about the Heat's current situation. They are once again headed toward another season in the Play-In Tournament.

"Blow up the Heat," Teague said. "It's time for the Heat to blow up too. It's time for the whole organization just to start over. Let Pat Riley just go ahead and retire man, sit down somewhere, you 88. Let's just start it over. Let Erik Spoelstra run the team, from the top to the bottom. Be the coach and the GM. Just start over."

Pat Riley is the biggest reason for the Heat's success since joining the organization in 1995, but fans have raised questions lately. His relationship with Jimmy Butler soured after the Heat refused to offer a contract extension. It ended with Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins.

Teague, like many others, doesn't think there is a clear path back to championship contention for the Heat if the status quo remains.

"They gonna be like this, though, every year," Teague said. "They don’t got nobody that move the needle. Tyler Herro had a good year, Bam, he do the same (Expletive) every year. He gonna be a good defensive player. They don't got nobody that move the needle. Jimmy was they guy. They let Jimmy go.” Teague continued: "Wiggs, (Teague's former teammate in Minnesota), gonna always get 20 but he ain't gonna move the needle."

