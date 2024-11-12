Ex-Sixth Man Of The Year Makes Plea To Udonis Haslem Regarding Fighting
Lou Williams became one of the top reserves in NBA history during his playing days.
Apparently, he's as good with advice as he is playing off the bench. Williams recently to Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem saying he still wants to fight Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Whether Haslem was joking or not, Williams said it's to move on.
"If they ever run into each other, somebody is going to get seriously hurt," Williams on Fan Duel's Run It Back Show. "And I'm not even talking about the fight. Gentlemen, we are too old to be throwing hands at each other at this juncture in our lives. UD, let that go."
The Heat and Celtics had multiple battles during the Big Three era, leading to some bad blood. Pierce and Garnett were two of the faces of Boston's organization at the time, but have been retired for more than five years each.
Still, Haslem didn't mince his words when discussing the idea of running into Pierce and Garnett again. He and Dwyane Wade shared on a recent episode of The OGs podcast there is a desire to fight the ex-Celtics stars.
"That's the problem. I still wanna fight," Haslem said. "I probably don't want to be around if we run into any of the names he named. There ain't going to almost be nothing."
Williams thinks all of that is in the past.
"Please, gentlemen, no fights," Williams said. "I think he means it. I don't think it happens."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich