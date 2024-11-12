Inside The Heat

Ex-Sixth Man Of The Year Makes Plea To Udonis Haslem Regarding Fighting

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem sits on the court for his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem sits on the court for his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lou Williams became one of the top reserves in NBA history during his playing days.

Apparently, he's as good with advice as he is playing off the bench. Williams recently to Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem saying he still wants to fight Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Whether Haslem was joking or not, Williams said it's to move on.

"If they ever run into each other, somebody is going to get seriously hurt," Williams on Fan Duel's Run It Back Show. "And I'm not even talking about the fight. Gentlemen, we are too old to be throwing hands at each other at this juncture in our lives. UD, let that go."

The Heat and Celtics had multiple battles during the Big Three era, leading to some bad blood. Pierce and Garnett were two of the faces of Boston's organization at the time, but have been retired for more than five years each.

Still, Haslem didn't mince his words when discussing the idea of running into Pierce and Garnett again. He and Dwyane Wade shared on a recent episode of The OGs podcast there is a desire to fight the ex-Celtics stars.

"That's the problem. I still wanna fight," Haslem said. "I probably don't want to be around if we run into any of the names he named. There ain't going to almost be nothing."

Williams thinks all of that is in the past.

"Please, gentlemen, no fights," Williams said. "I think he means it. I don't think it happens."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here