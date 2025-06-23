Ex-Veteran Criticizes Miami Heat For Ruining A No-Brainer Chance To Get Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat were among Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destinations for the second consecutive time, and they failed to acquire him. This time, the asking price wasn’t nearly as much.
The Phoenix Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks. After it was evident the Heat were outbid, many questioned if they had lowballed their offer too much. On First Take, Markieff Morris adamantly claimed the Heat made a significant mistake in being reluctant to part ways with some of the young core players.
“Of course, they made a mistake,” Morris said. “Why would you not go get a Hall of Famer to give you guys the push to get over? He has ties with Bam, playing in USA basketball. He could help Tyler Herro grow. No disrespect to the players, but the pieces that you had to give up to get KD, I’m doing that 10 out of 10 times. In the basketball world, I think everybody else is doing that 10 out of 10 times, especially with how up in the air the East will be next year.”
Without giving up their two All-Stars, Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Heat would have had the smoothest transition into acquiring another top-tier scorer in Durant and contended in the Eastern Conference next year. To obtain another star, teams may want one of them in return.
