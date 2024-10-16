Fight In Stands Distracts Miami Heat's Tyler Herro During Postgame Interview
Jimmy Butler and Chris Paul nearly got into a skirmish during Tuesday's game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.
The was sort of the undercard, but the main event took place in the stands at Kaseya Center after the game. Video showed a group of fans fighting in their seats. The melee happened while Heat guard Tyler Herro was being interviewed by Kelly Saco of BallySports.
Herro stops in the middle of answer to say, "I'm sorry, I'm distracted by a fight up there. This is crazy."
There is no word on what started the fight or the participants.
SPO PRAISES WEMBY
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama lived up to every expectation as a rookie.
Now, the rest of the NBA is awaiting the next step.
The Miami Heat got their first look this season at the phenom during an exhibition game Tuesday at Kaseya Center. Wembanyama finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in the loss.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said there is no ceiling for the reigning Rookie of the Year.
"It's just a matter of time," Spoelstra said. "It's an incredible talent. He's very dedicated as well. I think what we saw this summer in the Olympics, particularly in France, when there were great expectations for that team. The biggest moments was when he played his best, including our final game. I think that was his best game but his last two or three games, you could see it trending in that direction."
Last year he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks. It's scary to think he could reach a new level this season.
"For me, it’s the only solution,” Wembanyama said. “Expanding my game is not thinking twice when you want to do something crazy. I don’t think I’ve had one game where I really applied everything. Not one.”
