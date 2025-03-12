Final Injury Report For Miami Heat Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Released
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to rest two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard against the Miami Heat.
Clippers coach Ty Lue is also out for tonight's game with back issues.
Here's the full injury report:
HEAT
Alec Burks: Out - Back
Terry Rozier: Available - Illness
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
CLIPPERS:
Kawhi Leonard: Out - Rest
Norman Powell: Out - Hamstring
Ben Simmons: Day-To-Day - Knee (Didn't travel with team)
Tyronn Lue: Out - Back
How To Watch Miami Heat-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard shoots over the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during their game in Los Angeles on January 13th. / John Panganiban - The Sporting Tribune
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2.5, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Clippers meet for the second of two regular season matchups. The Clippers won the previous contest on Jan. 13, 109-98. The Clippers won eight of the last 11 games against the Heat, dating back to 2020. The Heat are 39-33 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including a 21-14 record at home, and 18-19 in road games. Duncan Robinson has currently scored in double-figures off the bench in a career-long eight-straight games, including two
20-point games, surpassing his previous best of four consecutive. His eight-game streak is the longest by a HEAT reserve this season and is the fourth-longest overall double-figure scoring streak of his career. Tyler Herro has scored in double figures in a career-high 91-straight games dating back to last season, including both the regular season and postseason, the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Davion Mitchell
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
CLIPPERS
F Nicolas Batum
F Kawhi Leonard
C Ivica Zubac
G James Harden
G Kris Dunn
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, speaking after Tuesday's practice: "Some of these games, you just can't even explain. We'll get to work and try to fix the things that are obvious and there are things that are just happening.”