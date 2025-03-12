Inside The Heat

Final Injury Report For Miami Heat Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Released

Alex Toledo

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard handles the ball as Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defends during the first half on Monday night at the Intuit Dome. Leonard remains on a minutes restriction as he works his way back following a delayed start to his season.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard handles the ball as Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. defends during the first half on Monday night at the Intuit Dome. Leonard remains on a minutes restriction as he works his way back following a delayed start to his season. / Jessie Alcheh - Associated Press
In this story:

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to rest two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard against the Miami Heat.

Clippers coach Ty Lue is also out for tonight's game with back issues.

Here's the full injury report:

HEAT

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Terry Rozier: Available - Illness

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

CLIPPERS:

Kawhi Leonard: Out - Rest

Norman Powell: Out - Hamstring

Ben Simmons: Day-To-Day - Knee (Didn't travel with team)

Tyronn Lue: Out - Back

How To Watch Miami Heat-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard shoots over the Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during their game in Los Angeles on January 13th. / John Panganiban - The Sporting Tribune

Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2.5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Clippers meet for the second of two regular season matchups. The Clippers won the previous contest on Jan. 13, 109-98. The Clippers won eight of the last 11 games against the Heat, dating back to 2020. The Heat are 39-33 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including a 21-14 record at home, and 18-19 in road games. Duncan Robinson has currently scored in double-figures off the bench in a career-long eight-straight games, including two
20-point games, surpassing his previous best of four consecutive. His eight-game streak is the longest by a HEAT reserve this season and is the fourth-longest overall double-figure scoring streak of his career. Tyler Herro has scored in double figures in a career-high 91-straight games dating back to last season, including both the regular season and postseason, the sixth-longest streak in franchise history.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CLIPPERS

F Nicolas Batum

F Kawhi Leonard

C Ivica Zubac

G James Harden

G Kris Dunn

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, speaking after Tuesday's practice: "Some of these games, you just can't even explain. We'll get to work and try to fix the things that are obvious and there are things that are just happening.”

Published |Modified
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, has been the producer and co-host reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast since 2019. He studied journalism at Florida International. He is a season credential holder for the Miami Heat.