Final Injury Report Update For Miami Heat Vs. Charlotte Hornets Sunday

Will Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins play against the Hornets today?

Alex Toledo

The Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro react on the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center on January 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
The Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro react on the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center on January 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida. / (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The Miami Heat will have both of their star players for tonight's game against the 18-52 Charlotte Hornets. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have now been listed as "available" after both were "questionable" ahead of today's . Adebayo was dealing with a left knee sprain while Herro was dealing with a left hip contusion.

Andrew Wiggins, who returned last game from a leg contusion and ankle impingement, is available for tonight's bout as well.

The Heat announced they’ll be playing with a different starting lineup tonight, with Duncan Robinson coming in for Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Meanwhile, coach Erik Spoelstra said that the team is still awaiting evaluation on Nikola Jovic's hand now that they're approaching the four-week point since he fractured it.

For the Hornets, Tidjane Salaün, the sixth pick in last year's draft, will play. Guard Josh Green is out.

In the Heat's loss to the Rockets on Friday night, they extended their losing streak to 10, with the team's record for longest losing streak being 11. Adebayo finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Tyler Herro finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists. Wiggins, in his return to action, ended with 30 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Available - Knee

Tyler Herro: Available - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

HORNETS

Tidjane Salaun: Available - Anke

Josh Green: Out - Shoulder

Brandon Miller: Out - Wrist

Tre Mann: Out - Back

Grant Williams: Out - Knee

Josh Okogie: Out - Hamstring

Damion Baugh: Out - G League

How To Watch Miami Heat-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 6 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

﻿Betting line: Heat -7.5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series advantage, winning both games on the road in Charlotte. The HEAT has now won 13 of the last 16 overall against the Hornets. The HEAT are 79-49 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 34-30 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HORNETS

G LaMelo Ball

G Miles Bridges

C Jusuf Nurkic

F KJ Simpson

F Daquan Jeffries

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Even right now, the games that we’ve lost, there still is an expectation that things have to be earned. And he’s learning at an exponential rate, that I think other young guys, you just don’t get that luxury, you’re just being gifted minutes. Because there’s an accountability to it. And I’ll tell you what, we’re seeing some progress in the little things.”

Published
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.