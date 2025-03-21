Final Update On Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins Playing Status Vs Rockets
After missing the last two games with a leg contusion and ankle impingement, Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins is now available to play tonight against the Houston Rockets.
Coach Erik Spoelstra says they’ll be “mindful of his minutes” as the Heat try to break two streaks tonight, their own nine-game losing streak and the Rockets’ eight-game win streak.
Wiggins was averaging 19.3 points in about 35 minutes before leaving with an injury midway through the Heat’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday night. Wiggins missed the following two games since then with a lower leg contusion. Yesterday, the Heat explained that Wiggins' leg contusion had been healed, but was still listed as "questionable" to play because of a right ankle impingement. Earlier today, Wiggins had been upgraded to “probable” on the injury report.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Available - Ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
ROCKETS
Amen Thompson: Probable - Ankle
Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb
How To Watch Miami Heat-Houston Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +4.5, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
ROCKETS
G Fred VanVleet
G Jalen Green
C Alperen Sengun
F Amen Thompson
F Dillon Brooks
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket