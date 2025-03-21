Inside The Heat

Final Update On Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins Playing Status Vs Rockets

Will the Heat be without starting forward Andrew Wiggins again?

Alex Toledo

Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the basketball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the basketball against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. / Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After missing the last two games with a leg contusion and ankle impingement, Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins is now available to play tonight against the Houston Rockets.


Coach Erik Spoelstra says they’ll be “mindful of his minutes” as the Heat try to break two streaks tonight, their own nine-game losing streak and the Rockets’ eight-game win streak.

Wiggins was averaging 19.3 points in about 35 minutes before leaving with an injury midway through the Heat’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday night. Wiggins missed the following two games since then with a lower leg contusion. Yesterday, the Heat explained that Wiggins' leg contusion had been healed, but was still listed as "questionable" to play because of a right ankle impingement. Earlier today, Wiggins had been upgraded to “probable” on the injury report.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Available - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

ROCKETS

Amen Thompson: Probable - Ankle

Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb

How To Watch Miami Heat-Houston Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +4.5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

ROCKETS

G Fred VanVleet

G Jalen Green

C Alperen Sengun

F Amen Thompson

F Dillon Brooks

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

