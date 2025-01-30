Former All-Star Says Pat Riley Stuck in the Past, Hasn’t ‘Updated His Software'
Nostalgia is a wonderful thing, unless that love of the past keeps you from seeing the present or future.
Former All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas went a step further in describing Heat president Pat Riley.
“Yeah, so I think Pat hasn’t updated his software,” Arenas said Wednesday.
“I think he still believes it’s the 1980s or 1990s, where money controls the players,” Arenas continued. “Back then, you needed that million dollars, so you did whatever the team told you.”
Arenas has frequently criticized Riley during the latter’s ongoing feud with Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Riley-Butler beef began last spring when Riley called out the star forward’s durability.
The two sides failed to reach a contract extension, and Butler requested a trade Jan. 2.
Miami suspended Butler for the third time this month Monday after he walked out of practice.
Arenas previously accused Riley of running the Heat like a prison. He made similar comments on former ESPN commentator Bomani Jones’ podcast.
“You thought you were signing up for South Beach, but nah—you just got sentenced to a five-to-ten-year bid,” Arenas declared. “‘Here, put your handcuffs on. Forget the beach—you just got fooled.’”
Arenas even compared Riley to the popular Marvel character Loki, known for casting illusions.
“They sold you one thing over the phone, and when you arrive, you realize—nah, this is prison,” Arenas said.
BUTLER AGAINST JOINING GRIZZLIES
Based on his recent behavior, you’d think Butler would rather be anywhere but the Heat.
That’s not entirely true.
A narrative has emerged in recent weeks that Butler does not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s despite the Grizzlies entering play Thursday at 31-16 and holding third place in the West.
NBA insider Sam Amick confirmed that rumor Thursday morning.
“It was reported that, and it’s true, that Jimmy [and] his camp has sent word several times to Memphis that he’s not interested in playing for the Grizzlies,” Amick said on NBA Daily.
We’re not sure why Butler is so against joining the Grizzlies. Barring a horrific collapse, the Grizzlies are a lock to make the postseason without worrying about the Play-In Tournament.
Memphis also has an established young core in Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
BUTLER JOKES ABOUT BEING ‘UNEMPLOYED’
It’s easy to forget, given the nonstop drama, but Butler still plays for the Heat.
Butler, currently in the early stages of an indefinite suspension, may not have gotten that memo.
Butler posted a video to his Instagram story Tuesday of him trying to complete a purchase. One problem: his card didn’t work during an attempted contact-free payment.
Someone suggested Butler try inserting his credit card. Another patron thought he heard a smiling Butler say something noteworthy.
“Did you just say that? ‘You are currently unemployed, so your card doesn’t work,’ sir?” the patron asks Butler.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jimmy Butler to Contender, Gives Heat Flexibility
Jimmy Butler’s Agent Comments After Client’s Latest Suspension
NBA Champion Unsure Why Jimmy Butler Wary of Joining Title Contender
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Legend Says Pat Riley Refused to Draft Warriors Star
Miami Heat Fans Mock Proposed Stephen Curry Trade
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.