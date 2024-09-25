Bam Adebayo Puts In Preseason Work With Former Miami Heat Teammate
Nothing stops Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and former teammate Kyle Lowry from being close friends.
Lowry posted a picture with Adebayo on his Instagram story while they worked out in the morning. In the post, he said, “My brother and 2x gold medalist and @bam10f1” about Adebayo, who reposted that photo on his story and jokingly said, “It was 5:15 a.m., and he want to smile.”
Even though they are Eastern Conference opponents, no one can deny the impact Lowry had on Adebayo and the Heat organization during his tenure with the team.
Lowry helped Adebayo grow into the offensive player he is today. As the point guard, Lowry was the top facilitor. It allowed him to get the ball into Adebayo's hands when possible. It helped transform Adebayo from passive to aggressive on offense.
Despite what many fans think, Lowry was an integral part of the Heat's success during his time in Miami. Fans were angered when the team traded Goran Dragic to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Lowry. Dragic was a fan favorite, who helped lead them to the 2020 NBA Finals.
Lowry was just as effective. In his second season with the Heat, he helped lead them on a deep playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals. He followed that run with more key plays for them during the playoffs, as Miami became the first play-in team ever to reach the NBA Finals and the second No. 8 seed in league history.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11.