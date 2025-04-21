Ex-Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Hits Historic Milestone With Golden State
Jimmy Butler continues to lay claim to his "Playoff Jimmy" title in his renaissance with Golden State.
The former Miami Heat star displayed his postseason legend, becoming the first Warriors player to have at least 25 points and five steals in their franchise playoff debut. Butler recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals in the Warriors' Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets.
He again used his superhero analogy to describe the duo of him and Steph Curry, which combined for 56 points on 57.9 percent shooting. Even at age 37, Curry is still hitting impossible long-range shots that frustrate opposing defenses.
"Like I always say, Batman comes out of nowhere," Butler said. "You never see him coming, then he just falls from the sky, from a building, or behind a door, doing some incredible things. He's gonna be the reason that we do win it all, we all know that, but we have to protect him at all costs."
Meanwhile, Butler's former Heat have to bounce back after a lopsided Game 1 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were relatively competitive for about 3.5 quarters but faltered in the second half of the final period. Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Davion Mitchell played up to expectations, but they need more from players like Kel'el Ware and Duncan Robinson.
The Heat and Warriors are back for their second playoff games Wednesday night.
