Ex-Miami Heat Player Michael Beasley Makes Another Outrageous Statement
NBA veteran Michael Beasley has gone on a tangent of hilariously outlandish statements.
And he somehow continues to top it. His latest claim was that players with darker skin get tattoos because they're hardly noticeable.
“You know what I didn’t know until we were teammates? I didn’t know you had tattoos,” Beasley said to Stephenson on Adin Ross' livestream. “Him, Kevin Garnett, Patrick Beverley. Like, what are y’all doing wasting money on tattoos? Look, you can’t see them. You didn’t know he had tattoos. Yeah, he tatted up. I bet you forgot what one of them say.”
The Miami Heat selected Beasley with the second pick in 2008, after the forward broke out in his lone season at Kansas State. Unfortunately, his collegiate success couldn't translate to the pros, as he never truly became the star he was projected to be. Still, he remains one of the most renowned one-on-one basketball players of all time. Veterans like Stephen Jackson acknowledge Beasley's potential if he would've been given a fairer chance or placed under different circumstances.
"He’s a walking bucket, he be scoring. Everyone knows that if they would’ve gave him a solid chance in the league, he would’ve had an amazing career,” Jackson said on his All the Smoke podcast.
As he continues his ascension in the Big3 basketball, his game - and his comments - will continue trending. Considering the onslaught of outrageous soundbites from Beasley the past few weeks, expect to hear more in the coming days.