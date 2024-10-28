Former Miami Heat Udonis Haslem Honors Dwyane Wade With Heartfelt Speech
Former teammates Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem came to the Miami Heat in 2003 and stayed with each other for 15 seasons.
The organization honored Wade on Sunday by unveiling a statue outside the Kaseya Center.
Haslem’s speech about his Heat brother and close friend was touching.
“This city is better since you came here,” Haslem said. “These people are better. A true leader brings people. You have brought this city together beyond measure that you will never understand, my brother.”
Wade is undoubtedly the definition of a leader. He also makes sacrifices for others.
A pivotal moment in Haslem’s career that gets overlooked is during the summer of 2010. Wade not only made the sacrifice of giving the keys to LeBron James to take over the team, but he gave up $1.5 million of his annual salary for the Heat to make room for Haslem.
It’s an underrated move in the history of the Heat’s free agency. Haslem signed a five-year, $20 million contract to stay with the Heat in July 2010.
Haslem staying with the Heat while bringing James and Chris Bosh, who both gave up $1 million, helped the Heat win two more championships and make four straight Finals appearances. Wade and Haslem won three in total.
Wade and Haslem have been through it all together. They’ve always spoken highly of each other and supported one another. It’s bigger than basketball.
