Former MVP Has High Praise For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) protects the basketball from Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After a slow start, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finally showcased his full talents.

He finished with 30 points in Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, former Sixers teammate Joel Embiid was overly complimentary of Butler.

Butler played for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season before he was traded to the Heat that offseason.

"Jimmy does everything," Embiid said. "Scoring, passing the ball, commanding while being on the floor. Both sides of the floor, one of the best players in the league. Probably top five. Probably the best actually. Best player in the league."

MUCH LOVE FOR HERRO

After nearly two weeks, Heat fans watched Butler and Tyler Herro team up in the starting lineup again. 

Suffice to say, Butler liked what he saw Monday. 

Herro recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Heat’s 106-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Following the game, Butler showered Herro—who served as the Heat’s lead scoring option in the All-Star’s absence—with lofty praise. 

“He’s a prolific scorer and can score on all levels,” Butler told reporters. “It’s actually really impressive.”

ANOTHER HONOR FOR RILEY

The last month has been good to Miami Heat team president Pat Riley.

He was honored by having the floor at the Kaseya Center named in his honor on Oct. 23 when the Heat opened up their season against the Orlando Magic.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday they have plans to honor Riley as well. The Lakers have commissioned a statue of Riley which is going to join other Lakers legends on Star Plaza which is outside of the Crypto.com Arena.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

