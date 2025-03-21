Former NBA All-Star Thought They Were Team To Beat LeBron James Miami Heat
Former NBA player and seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, appearing on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back", was asked if he thought "something special" was going to happen with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 after they acquired Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry.
Johnson felt the Nets could have taken down the defending champion Miami Heat, which featured LeBron James,
"Yeah, honestly, I did," Johnson began. "I thought we was gonna be the team who could beat the [Miami] Heat."
Johnson, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, explained the turmoil that took place after such an unexpected trade, which left the Nets as projected Finals contenders at the time.
"You know, we was able to get Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry came over and we started off rocky," Johnson said, "I think we started off like five and 15. We was on the front cover of Sports Illustrated. It was embarrassing. You know, it was hard to even walk around New York. But we dealt with injuries that year with Deron Williams and Brook Lopez getting hurt. You know, we was forced to kind of play a lot smaller and play KG at the five. But for the most part, we made a good run at it. We made a good run."
When they faced off in the second round of the playoffs in 2014, the Heat eliminated the Nets in five games. Johnson was the Nets' leading scorer in the series, averaging 20 points a game.
The Heat, who had been to the previous three Finals at the time, winning two championships along the way, ended up getting back to the Finals and losing in five games to the Spurs that season. Johnson felt they had what it took if they could've just stayed healthy.
"We had a great squad. I think if it wasn't for injuries, maybe we could have beat the Heat, but the Heat was, they was tough, man. They was tough."
