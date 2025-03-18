Former NBA Player On The Miami Heat: "They Gotta Get Rid Of Pat Riley"
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has taken a lot of criticism of late from fans and media during this eight-game losing streak.
Add former player Jeff Teague to the list. While speaking on his 520 podcast, Teague had this to say about their situation:
"They gotta get rid of Pat Riley, man."
One of Teague's co-hosts responded with a question: "Pat's the problem?"
Teague replied "Yes bro."
Another co-hosts added. "Just let him [Riley] go home."
The Heat (29-39) are the10th seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 4-15 since they traded franchise player Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors. Previously, they had said they weren't gonna trade Butler.
Teague, a former All-Star who played 14 seasons, just last week said the Heat should "start over.". Here's what Teague had to say about them recently:
"Blow up the Heat," Teague said. "It's time for the Heat to blow up too. It's time for the whole organization just to start over. Let Pat Riley just go ahead and retire man, sit down somewhere, you 88. Let's just start it over. Let Erik Spoelstra run the team, from the top to the bottom. Be the coach and the GM. Just start over."
Riley is the biggest reason for the Heat's success since joining the organization in 1995, but fans have raised questions lately. Teague, like many others, doesn't think there is a clear path back to championship contention for the Heat if the status quo remains.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ToledoAlexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket