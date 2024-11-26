Former NBA Player Praises Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Amid Recent Scoring Surge
Amid his latest search for an elusive NBA championship, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is still impressing former teammate Carlos Boozer.
Boozer, who played with Butler on the Chicago Bulls from 2011-14, praised the veteran All-Star on NBA TV’s NBA GameTime following the Heat’s Nov. 24 victory over the Mavericks. Butler scored a season-high 33 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and totaled six assists in the overtime win.
“Jimmy’s a dog,” Boozer said. “He competes every night; he’s gonna give it to you offensively, defensively. In games like this, sometimes you gotta have these; you’re playing the Mavericks, who went to the NBA Finals last year … At the end of the game, you know you can give it to Jimmy. He can find something.”
Butler averages 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and five assists through 10 games. He missed four games earlier this month with an ankle problem.
Boozer is no stranger to greatness. He played with a young LeBron James in Cleveland and a senior Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. During his prime, Boozer won a gold medal alongside both—not to mention Hall of Famers Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and Jason Kidd, among other superstars—at the 2008 Olympics.
In other words, Boozer knows what makes a player unique.
The 7-7 Heat are still trying to find their groove. So long as Butler is around, count Boozer among those who believe in Erik Spoelstra’s squad.
HERRO UP, ROZIER DOWN IN NBA 2K
If Terry Rozier needs more motivation to snap out of his shooting slump, NBA 2K is happy to help.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Nov. 21. Rozier unsurprisingly fell from an 80 overall to a 78 following a difficult week.
Of the four Heat players who received a ratings change, Rozier was the only one to drop. Tyler Herro received a +1 and went up to 86 overall.
Haywood Highsmith jumped to 77 overall with a two-point increase. Backup guard Pelle Lawson received a +1, moving to 73 overall.
GIANNIS, ROZIER EXPECTED TO PLAY
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
He is dealing with a strained left calf but is listed as probable on the injury report.
The Heat listed Rozier as probable.
BUTLER’S AGENT DEFENDS STAR FORWARD
Butler is off to a rollercoaster start to the regular season.
Some games it appears he's still in his prime while others have fans questioning his ability to continue as the Heat's top option. Even with Butler's dominant performance in an overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks, fans are doubting his consistency.
"Jimmy Butler isn't going to be able to do this every night but the fact that he can still have performances like this tells me everything I need to know....," one user posted to X. "You do not want to see a healthy Jimmy Butler in the playoffs."
This remark caught the attention of Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, who quickly jumped to his client's defense.
"Why isn’t he? Just make him play the point , over and over and over again," Lee wrote in response.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Trade Jimmy Butler for Former No. 1 Pick in Shocking Proposed Deal
Miami Heat Could Cut Ties With Terry Rozier In Favor Of Lakers All-Star
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.