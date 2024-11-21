Former NBA Player Thinks LeBron James Ruined The NBA In 2010
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert shared some comments about his former teammate LeBron James and his decision to form a superteam with the Miami Heat in 2010.
Shumpert spoke on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” and said James ruined today’s NBA by making it acceptable for stars to team up.
“The person that ruined this is Bron,” Shumpert said. “I felt like Bron’s stance, and it’s like Mike. If Mike made it okay for y’all, just be like “Yeah, I’m leaving his team, and I’m going to another cause I don’t like what the owners are saying.” if Mike would’ve did that, there wouldn’t been no loyalty cause we all quote on quote wanted to be like Mike, right. And I felt like even though Steph was good I felt like Bron was the guy that did it cause I feel like when Bron made it okay for people to team up, it stopped making this star player have to come back with something added to their game.”
It’s surprising coming from Shumpert, given he played with James and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
James even spoke well of all of his teammates, including Shumpert, during their championship parade.
Years before teaming up, Shumpert faced James and the Heat in the first round of the 2012 playoffs.
Shumpert was with the New York Knicks at the time, but he went down in Game 1 with a knee injury.
The Heat won the series in five games and the first of back-to-back championships.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina