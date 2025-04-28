Former NFL Star Boldly Guarantees Miami Heat Victory In Game 4
The Miami Heat are looking to avoid being swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Heat are down three games in their series against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. They entered the round as heavy underdogs after winning through the Play-In Tournament, earning the No. 8 seed. The Cavaliers are coming off a historically strong regular season, winning 64 games.
Among those who believe the Heat will win Game 4 at Kaseya Center is former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson. In an X post, he even offered to bet $5,200 on the Heat's winning outcome.
Johnson, a Miami native, is a vocal Heat fan on social media. Before the playoffs began, Johnson even predicted the Heat would be the Eastern Conference representatives in the NBA Finals.
Miami entered this postseason with the lowest regular season win total among playoff teams. Johnson's confidence in Miami's playoff run is not shared by many others.
The Heat enter Monday's matchup as 8.5 point underdogs at home. The Heat will be without veterans Kevin Love and Terry Rozier. Cavaliers star guard Darius Garland is questionable to play after missing Game 3. His potential absence could improve the Heat's chances of avoiding the sweep.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Select French Rim Protector In Latest NBA Mock Draft
NBA Champion Claims Miami Heat 'Don't Have Enough' To Compete
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan