Future NBA Hall Of Famer Singing Praises Of Miami Heat Star
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is one of the top defenders on the loaded Team USA roster but is not expected to break the starting five.
With frontcourt competition from the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis, it's hard to imagine a substantial role being carved out. All are not in agreeance on Adebayo's expected role for the 2024 Paris Olympics, as future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony recently shared his starting five for the USA.
I would go with Steph, Bron, AD, KD, and I'll go with... nah, scratch that, I'll go young," Anthony said in a video from Overtime. "Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Book."
Anthony's selections were grilled in the comments, arguing the youth of the starting five lacks significance. Instead, fans believe the coaching staff should begin games loaded with established winners, including James and Curry.
But neither will likely occur.
The most probable outcome is the starting lineup rotates on a game-to-game basis, dependent on their opponents. In tonight's matchup against Team Canada, fans should expect to see a veteran-based five on the floor (with the exception of the injured Kevin Durant). Heat fans know Adebayo can make a lasting impact on the game, regardless of his playing time.
