Golden State Warriors Need Miami Heat 'Playoff Jimmy' To Avoid Elimination
With the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler was known for his dominant playoff performances.
He helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice over his five-season tenure before his relationship with the organization soured. He was dealt to the Warriors at the trade deadline this season.
This postseason, Butler has not shown up in the big ways he used to in Miami, especially throughout this second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report compared Butler's performance this postseason to those with the Heat.
"During the Miami Heat's Finals run in 2023, he averaged 26.9 points and 5.9 assists with a 6.6 box plus/minus," the article wrote. "The year before, he put up 27.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals with a 11.8 box plus/minus. And in the 2020 Finals, he put up 26.2 points, 9.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals. That player took three different outmatched Heat teams far further in the playoffs than anyone expected, and he simply hasn't shown up in the wake of the Curry injury."
The Warriors are without star guard Stephen Curry for Game 5 as the team sits on the brink of elimination down three games to one against Minnesota. Throughout his career, Butler has proven he can elevate underdog-level teams. He needs to replicate those vintage "Playoff Jimmy" performances to help Golden State reach the Western Conference Finals.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Jimmy Butler Saga Named Among NBA's 'Messiest Superstar Breakups'
Miami Heat Legend Boldly Defends Controversial Luka Doncic Trade
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan