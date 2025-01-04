Golden State Warriors Unlikely To Trade For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler may not be heading far out west if traded.
The Butler trade saga escalated after he expressed his frustration with the Miami Heat. Due to his comments, Butler is facing a seven-game suspension from the organization.
The Athletic reported the Golden State Warriors are unlikely to pursue Butler through a trade.
"Yet according to a source close to Butler, the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done", the article said. "Butler’s history and reputation is as a premium two-way perimeter player — which the Warriors could use. Some credence exists to the idea that his midrange repertoire and defensive prowess could elevate the Warriors into that next tier of playoff threat. But Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option."
The Warriors have the assets to give Stephen Curry another star to play with. Andrew Wiggins has the second-most expensive contract on the team. He would probably have to be involved for a deal to go through financially. However, the team would most likely have to include young star Jonathan Kuminga in a deal as well. He has seen a surge in production this season. Although Golden State and Kuminga did not reach a contract extension before the season, he is included in the team's long-term plans.
The article also stated the Warriors are not looking to move the two forwards.
"While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler."
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
