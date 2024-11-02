Goran Dragic Opens Up On Miami Heat’s Lost Potential With A Healthy Chris Bosh
The Miami Heat wasted little time making another major move following the departure of LeBron James in 2014.
Heat team president Pat Riley and the front office acquired All-Star guard Goran Dragic at the 2015 trade deadline. The blueprint was for a trio of Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Dragic to contend for more championships.
Unfortunately, Bosh was ruled out for the remainder of the season with blood clots soon after the addition of Dragic. The diagnosis forced him into playing his final NBA game in 2016.
Dragic shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla what was going through his mind during the unexpected circumstances.
"I knew it was going to be hard to adapt to the new team, but I was excited to play alongside D-Wade, Chris Bosh, Luol Deng, and those guys, but unfortunately, as soon as I got there, we received the news that Chris Bosh is out for the season, and that was really tough for us for the whole team," Dragic shared. "With him, I really think we had a chance to win it all. It would really help my game because I'm a pick and roll player, and I feel like with Chris Bosh, I would do amazing pick and pop. Unfortunately, I never had a chance to play many games with him."
Despite the lack of on-court interaction, Dragic and Bosh formed a lifelong bond in their time together in Miami.
"It was funny because I had my farewell game in Slovenia and we were having some drinks and talking about good old days and how good it would be to play together," Dragic conluded.
Bosh and Dragic retired playing 44 NBA games together, but undoubtedly the most special experience came in his farewell game.
