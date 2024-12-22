Have Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic Regressed?
The Miami Heat is an organization where many players break out. We are seeing it this year with 2019 first-round pick Tyler Herro, who is having an all-star caliber season.
Coming into this season, many fans were hopeful that the Heat's youngsters, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr, would come into their own and be meaningful pieces of the team's rotation.
Jovic was a 2022 first-round pick who did not see much time on the court his rookie season. Only playing in 15 games, he spent most of the season with Sioux Falls Skyforce G-League team. Jovic was always seen as a raw prospect with loads of potential and last season, he showed many flashes. Over the course of the 2023-24 season, Jovic averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists. This season, he is averaging near the same statistics but not being nearly as efficient, especially from beyond the arc, shooting 32 percent.
Jaquez was a 2023 first-round pick who saw action right out the gate. As a four-year player for the UCLA Bruins, many felt Jaquez's game could translate to the NBA smoothly. Last season, he served as a spark plug off the bench. He was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for Oct, Nov and Dec. He also got invited to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. This season, he is averaging less in every category except for rebounding.
In the NBA, it takes time for young players to develop but we're seeing regression from the two faces of the Heat's youth. Jovic and Jaquez certainly have the talent to overcome their respective slumps.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated.
