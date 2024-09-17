Have The Oddsmakers Gone Too Far With Miami Heat’s Title Chances?
Has the Miami Heat's disrespect or overlook by oddsmakers reached new heights?
Many teams were placed ahead of the Heat in favorites to win it all. The Heat odds at +5000 by some betting services.
Whether the Heat are the No. 1 or the No. 8 seed, this is a team you don’t want to underestimate.
The 2023 team made one of the most impressive runs in the postseason since the 1999 New York Knicks. They became the second team to go to the Finals as the No. 8 seed.
Where could they end up this season? Another play-in tournament appearance? Can they stay away from seeds 7-10?
Yes, there are questions about Jimmy Butler’s future this offseason, especially since he hasn’t received a contract extension. We are curious how guys like Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier will perform this season. Can Jaime Jaquez Jr elevate his game and be reliable?
All those guys, including Robinson, come into the new season motivated and determined. They’re accustomed to media and oddsmakers doubting them.
At this point, they don’t care. They talk on the court, where it matters most.
We don’t know if Butler remains with the team for the entire season. He could be moved during the trade deadline. In the business of sports, you can’t please everyone. The front office determines how to combine the right pieces and make the best of them.
The Heat embrace adversity. It’s what brings this unit together and motivates them to dominate. If they’re healthy and in the playoffs, anything can happen.
Miguel Mike Medina is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at medinamiguelmike@gmail.com
X: @mmm_sportnfilms, Instagram: @miguel_passionforsports, TikTok: @miguelmikemedina