Miami Heat Believe Nikola Jovic Can Become Triple-Double Threat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was recently asked about Nikola Jovic's importance to the team.
Adebayo said he thinks Jovic is a threat to produce in multiple categories.
"I expect Niko to have one or two triple-doubles," Adebayo said. "He pushes the pace, we get out on runs, obviously he can make the right play every time."
Adebayo sees the potential in Jovic. The Heat are more dynamic with a productive Jovic. He is only 21, so there is still a lot more to learn. He can develop under Adebayo and coach Erik Spoelstra's staff to make him a key piece.
Jovic, who is entering his third season, is also coming off of a good Olympic run with Serbia. He learned under All-Star Nikola Jokic.
Jovic is expected to start alongside Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier. His play is needed to replace Caleb Martin, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason. Spoelstra hinted the fifth spot is Jovic's to lose after last week's preseason scrimmage.
"He didn’t do anything to not at least have us look at that,” Spoelstra said.
Jovic is one of three young players the Heat are hoping become cornerstones. Second-year forward Jaime Jaquez is coming off an All-Rookie season. They expect him to lead the second unit. Rookie Kel'el Ware was drafted to hopefully allow Adebay to play more minutes at power forward.
