Heat-Clippers Takeaways: Performances From Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins Not Enough
The Los Angeles Clippers clubbed the Miami Heat 119-104 Wednesday at Kaseya Center.
In a game where Tyler Herro had an efficient 31 points with six rebounds and seven assists and was buoyed by Andrew Wiggins' 22 points and five assists, the Heat were unable to put together any sort of momentum. The Heat led for just 19 seconds. They now have a 29-36 record for the season, and are the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference (0.5 games behind the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic).
Here are some takeaways:
HALFCOURT DEFENSE
The Heat gave up a 113.3 offensive rating to the Clippers in halfcourt situations, (which ranks in the 88th percentile), allowing them to convert on 36 of their 62 shots (58 percent) from the field.
The Heat opted to send regular traps at James Harden to keep him from getting going as a scorer. That part worked to a certain extent, as Harden struggled shooting from the field (30 percent). That helped Harden get going as a playmaker, as he finished with 11 assists on three turnovers. He still got to the line for 13 free throw attempts.
One of the other results of the occasional traps and blitzes was that it helped get Clippers marksman guard Bogdan Bogdanovic going. He finished with 30 points, including four 3-pointers
Clippers big man Ivica Zubac finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds, converting on 12 of his 16 shots.
HALFCOURT OFFENSE
The Heat converted on 29 of 68 shots, (42.6 percent), and scored just 89.5 points per 100 possessions (28th percentile), in halfcourt situations. Herro, Wiggins, and Duncan Robinson, (15 points, five of nine from three), all had nice games, but it wasn't enough to overcome what was a dodgy offensive performance.
In the halfcourt, the Heat shot five of 14 in the paint (35.7 percent), one of eight on corner threes, (12.5 percent), and four of 13 (30.8 percent) on above-the-break threes in the second half.
PELLE LARSSON
Pelle Larsson continues to show some promise when he gets extended playing time. He had10 points, three steals and an assist in 28 minutes. Although his defensive tenacity and awareness have been what stands out every time he plays, the Heat's offense was much better with him on the floor. They had an 131 offensive rating when he was playing versus 89 when he wasn't.