Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Sympathizes With Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel
Tuesday morning after practice, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked if he understands what Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is going through.
Spoelstra knows what it is like to move forward after losing your best player.
The Dolphins lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Week 2 against Buffalo. Spoelstra compares it to when the Heat lost Jimmy Butler for the playoff series against the Boston Celtics last season.
"I think it probably feels most alive within the adversity. That's what this profession is. It's not all sunshine and roses. There are things that you cannot predict," Spoelstra said. "We were watching the game last night [Monday], a lot of us, after our team meeting. What you really just want in those scenarios is just somehow to quiet the chaos and the noise from the outside."
Spoelstra was relating to the Miami Dolphins 31-12 loss at home on Monday night to the Tennessee Titans.
Spoelstra believes the noise can escalate as losses mount.
"Everything just starts to ramp up and that's the nature of the business that we signed up for. I recognize the noise when I hear it and when I see it," McDaniel said. "It makes me feel alive and its what makes fanbases and inexperienced people really super uncomfortable. But that's the nature of pro sports. There's adversity and its how you respond to that and finding the silver lining and ultimately finding a benefit from it."
