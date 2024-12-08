Heat Cut Ties With Jimmy Butler, Acquire Lakers' Enticing Guard In Blockbuster Trade Idea
If the Miami Heat opt to part ways with veteran star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to involve themselves.
The Lakers are almost always hunting for a third star next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in hopes of winning a second title since 2020. James' career is coming to an end, meaning now is the time for the front office to pounce on the opportunity to complete LA's Big Three.
A proposed blockbuster trade between the Heat and Lakers could appear similar to the following:
Heat receive: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2026 first-round pick
Lakers receive: Butler, Thomas Bryant, Pelle Larsson
For the Heat, this trade allows them to begin a retooling of their roster. Instead of entering full rebuild mode, coach Erik Spoelstra can mesh Knecht with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Knecht, alongside Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, are arguably the top two rookies through a fourth of the regular season.
The first-round pick would likely fall near the end of the round due to the Lakers' plan to compete right now. Hachimura and Russell would not need to act as long-term pieces of their lineup but rather match Butler's salary.
The Lakers jump amidst the top contenders in the loaded Western Conference with this deal. Not only does Butler load the team with star talent, but Larsson is a promising piece for the Heat thus far.
