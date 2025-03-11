Heat-Hornets Takeaways: Heat Once Again Blow Big Lead In Confounding Loss
The Miami Heat had a 17-point lead against the Charlotte Hornets, and led for 45 of the 48 minutes.
They won the rebound battle by 10, yet once again managed to blow another game at home Monday. The Heat have lost five of their last six, with their record having now dropped to 29-35. They are 6.5 games behind the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons and seven games ahead of the No. 11 seed Brooklyn Nets.
It almost guarantees another Play-In Tournament appearance for the Heat.
Here are the takeaways from the latest loss:
MORE FOURTH QUARTER WOES
The Heat's fourth quarter collapse started after going up by 11 with around six minutes left. They were on the receiving end of a 14-3 run .
In the fourth quarter, the Heat shot 5 of 17 (29.4 percent) from the field in the halfcourt while the Hornets converted on 8 of 18 shots (44.4 percent) in the halfcourt in the fourth quarter. The Heat gave up 129 points per 100 possessions to the Hornets in the fourth quarter. For some perspective, the No .1 offensive rating in the league for this season is 122. The Heat's defense just isn't where it was expected to be while their offense continues to disappoint when it matters most.
TURNOVERS
The Heat finished with 16 turnovers. For the season, the three teams who take care of the ball the worst per game average between 16 and 17.5 turnovers. Five of those turnovers were in the fourth quarter. The Hornets finished with a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. For the Heat, that number was 1.5.
INCONSISTENT OUTPUT/POSSESSION GAME
The Heat put up a 129 offensive rating in the first half, and followed that with a 90 offensive rating in the second half. Some of that came from committing 12 turnovers in the second half after only turning it over four times in the first half. Another reason is they shot 20 of 34 on two-point shots (58.8 percent) in the first half. Taking 14 fewer two-pointers (13 fewer overall field goals) in the second half is deflating. The Heat shot 9 of 20 in the second half.
Andrew Wiggins shot seven of 12 from two in the first half, and did not attempt one in the second half. Bam Adebayo shot five of seven from two in the first half, just one of five in the second.