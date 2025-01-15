Heat Match Stephen A. Smith’s Description Of Ideal Destination For All-Star Forward
The Miami Heat want nothing more than to acquire win-now talent in return for veteran star Jimmy Butler.
Arguably the most ideal package comes from the New Orleans Pelicans, as they have a former No. 1 pick, who appears dissatisfied with the organization. All-Star forward Zion Williamson was suspended one game after being late for the team's flight to Philadelphia, clearly displaying the growing tension between the parties.
This led NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith to go on a rant about Williamson's desire to play for a major market team.
“New Orleans, the last thing they want to do is suspend Zion Williamson because it makes them look bad," Smith said on First Take. "They're the ones that invested in him. They're the ones that gave him a contract extension. Zion doesn’t want to be in New Orleans, he doesn’t want to be there. He wants to be in a major market like L.A., New York, or whatever, because he wants the marketability.”
While Smith didn't specifically make mention of Miami, it qualifies in the category. The Heat are the No. 8 wealthiest organization in the NBA, according to ESPN, behind the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls.
