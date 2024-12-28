Heat Part With Duncan Robinson In Proposed Blockbuster Trade For Multi-Time All-Star
The Miami Heat need to consider the possibility of adding win-now pieces at the trade deadline rather than moving veteran star Jimmy Butler.
This scenario will likely take place if the Heat are unable to find a package they are happy to deal Butler for. Wasting away the six-time All-Star's potentially final season in Miami would be a foolish decision by team president Pat Riley and the front office.
With center Bam Adebayo taking a step back offensively, adding an established frontcourt weapon should rank near the top of their priorities. NBA reporter Jake Weinbach proposed the following blockbuster deal between the Heat and Chicago Bulls:
Heat receive: Nikola Vucevic, Talen Horton-Tucker
Bulls receive: Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL), 2031 second-round pick
Vucevic would complement the Heat's Big Three of Adebayo, Butler, and Tyler Herro to near perfection. The Swiss big man is averaging 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds on 58.1 percent shooting and 45.6 percent from three-point range. His presence would allow coach Erik Spoelstra to shift Adebayo to the power forward position, fully embracing the Draymond Green-like role he's adopted.
The Bulls center's greatest critique is his lack of prowess on the defensive end. These woes could hide behind the defensive strength of Adebayo, Butler, Haywood Highsmith, and more. If Butler remains on the Heat's roster past February 6, Vucevic should skyrocket up their list of targets.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.