Heat Predicted To End Tenure With Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Nuggets' $179 Million Star
There are four reported destinations Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is interested in landing: the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns.
Although, it's worth noting there's plenty of controversy surrounding the validity of his interest in these organizations. The consensus piece of information is Butler still wants to compete for a championship if he's traded. This puts a handful more teams in play for the six-time All-Star, including the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor predicted the following trade could take place if the Nuggets were to acquire Butler:
Heat receive: Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, Dario Saric, and a pick
Nuggets receive: Butler and Haywood Highsmith
At first glance this appears a bit of a steal for the Nuggets, but O'Connor clarified why the Heat would agree to this package.
"MPJ is one of the NBA's best shooters, and he's 6-foot-10. Spoelstra would know how to unleash the 26-year-old forward in ways he never has been with the Nuggets," O'Connor wrote.
While a trio of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Porter Jr. could make some noise in the top-heavy Eastern Conference, it's not a Big Three that screams championship-winning. For the Nuggets, this deal is a no-brainer. Acquiring one of the league's top playoff risers, even on a short-term rental, vaults them as the biggest competitor to the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
Would the Heat be willing to help the team that ended their Cinderella run two seasons ago? It remains to be seen.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.