Heat Predicted To Land $158 Million All-Star In Major Move Sending Jimmy Butler To LA
The reality is the Miami Heat likely don't care if star Jimmy Butler is happy with his next destination but are much more concerned with their return package.
Assuming this is the mindset Miami's front office has, a three-team trade is arguably their best route. This allows the Heat to move Butler to a contender while also landing themselves with win-now talent.
The Los Angeles Clippers are off to a better start than most anticipated with a record of 20-15. With Kawhi Leonard's return on the horizon, it may be worth going all in for another championship run. If the Clippers' front office is swayed to make a blockbuster move, Newsweek predicted the following trade could take place:
Heat receive: Brandon Ingram, P.J. Tucker, a 2025 first-round draft pick from the Clippers, and a 2027 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Norman Powell, Nah'Shon Hyland, Terance Mann, and a 2031 first-round draft pick from the Clippers
Clippers receive: Jimmy Butler
With the exception of Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Ingram is likely the best player the Heat can add in return for the six-time All-Star. This trade allows them to prolong their championship window with a Big Three of Ingram, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo.
This hypothetical trio doesn't intimidate the powerhouses of the Eastern Conference, but luckily there wouldn't be pressure to win right away.
