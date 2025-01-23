Heat Predicted To Trade For All-Star Forward In 'Revenge' Move Against Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat suspended veteran star Jimmy Butler once again, meaning a trade is potentially happening in the coming days.
While it appears a deal centered around sending Butler to the Phoenix Suns is shaping up, the Heat's front office could switch up if a stronger offer comes out of nowhere. Not sending the six-time All-Star to Phoenix would be viewed partially as a revenge move due to all of the drama caused in recent months.
Fadeaway World predicts the Heat to do just that by dealing Butler to the New Orleans Pelicans in a swap for All-Star forward Brandon Ingram. This blockbuster move would not just shake the NBA landscape, but also alter Butler's future for the worst.
The Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the league this season, meaning the 35-year-old's chances of competing for a title are ruined for the time being. Odds are Butler would decline his player option in this wild scenario, where he would enter a free agency pool with limited suitors able to pay him a max contract.
Because of this, Butler may have no choice except to remain in New Orleans and once again request out. The Suns will likely have their future better mapped out by that time to a point where Butler could no longer be appealing, or guard Bradley Beal is no longer willing to waive his no-trade clause under any condition.
It's hard to imagine the Pelicans even offering Ingram for Butler because of all the aforementioned issues, but if they were willing to, team president Pat Riley should not hesitate to get 'revenge.'
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.