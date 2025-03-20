Heat-Rockets Injury Report: Latest On Amen Thompson's Status For Friday
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson might be available to play against the Miami Heat on Friday after all, having been upgraded to "probable."
Thompson finished with five points, five boards and five assists in the Rockets' last matchup against the Heat in December, (a 104-100 Heat win). Thompson also got into an altercation with the Heat's Tyler Herro in that game, which got the second-year player suspended for two games, as well as Herro's teammate Terry Rozier for one game. Thompson was named to the All-Rookie Second Team last season and has averaged 16 points, just under 10 rebounds and 5.3 assists since the game against the Heat.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
ROCKETS
Amen Thompson: Probable - Ankle
Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb
How To Watch Miami Heat-Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +6.5, Oddspedia
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Jaime Jaquez
F Bam Adebayo
ROCKETS
G Fred VanVleet
G Jalen Green
C Alperen Sengun
F Amen Thompson
F Dillon Brooks
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."