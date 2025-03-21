Heat-Rockets Injury Report: Latest On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Friday
Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to "probable" for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. He was averaging 19.3 points in about 35 minutes before leaving with an injury midway through their game against the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday night.
Wiggins missed the following two games since then with a lower leg contusion. Yesterday, the Heat explained that Wiggins' leg contusion had been healed, but was still listed as "questionable" to play because of a right ankle impingement.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Ankle
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
ROCKETS
Amen Thompson: Probable - Ankle
Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb
How To Watch Miami Heat-Houston Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +5, FanDuel
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Duncan Robinson
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
ROCKETS
G Fred VanVleet
G Jalen Green
C Alperen Sengun
F Amen Thompson
F Dillon Brooks
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."