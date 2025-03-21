Inside The Heat

Heat-Rockets Injury Report: Latest On Andrew Wiggins' Status For Friday

The Miami Heat are hoping to get their starting small forward back for Friday night's matchup.

Alex Toledo

Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to "probable" for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. He was averaging 19.3 points in about 35 minutes before leaving with an injury midway through their game against the Memphis Grizzlies last Saturday night.

Wiggins missed the following two games since then with a lower leg contusion. Yesterday, the Heat explained that Wiggins' leg contusion had been healed, but was still listed as "questionable" to play because of a right ankle impingement.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview.

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Probable - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

ROCKETS

Amen Thompson: Probable - Ankle

Reed Shepperd: Out - Thumb

How To Watch Miami Heat-Houston Rockets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +5, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The Heat won the previous matchup 104-100, in Houston, on Dec. 24. The Heat has currently won nine straight overall against the Rockets, dating back to the 2020-2021 season. The Heat are 42-33 all-time versus the Rockets during the regular season, including 25-13 in home games and 17-20 in road games. The Rockets have a 45-25 record for the season and come into this game having won eight in a row.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

ROCKETS

G Fred VanVleet

G Jalen Green

C Alperen Sengun

F Amen Thompson

F Dillon Brooks

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on the nine-game losing streak: “It’s a tough stretch to go through, obviously, and I feel like a lot of people might start second-guessing themselves when the process is not necessarily getting them the results that they want. A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in but you rely on the work, rely on the time spent."

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.