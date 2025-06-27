Heat Rookie Kasparas Jakucionis Provides Legit Reason Why He's NBA Ready
The Miami Heat's sole draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis is a basketball savant.
At 15 years old, Jakucionis began playing in youth basketball leagues in his hometown of Lithuania. He then joined professional basketball club FC Barcelona, suiting up for the youth team, U18 team, and main team from 2022 through 2025. Jakucionis earned Adidas Next Generation Tournament Belgrade MVP in 2024 with the U18 club.
During his introductory press conference, Jakucionis emphasized that relocating from a young age for the game he loves ultimately helped him mature.
"I think every time I moved to play somewhere else, especially from home when I was just 15, it helped me grow as a person and as a player, learn new cultures, and play different style of games because Spain is different than Lithuania," Jakucionis said.
In the summer of 2024, Jakucionis committed to play college basketball for Illinois. As a one-and-done freshman, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
Transitioning from international to U.S. basketball gears him to get off to a fast start in his rookie season with Miami.
"Then I moved to Illinois, another adjustment to play U.S. basketball more than Spanish {basketball}," he continued. "So, I think all of this adjustment gave me more experience and obviously it's a process, I can't wait to start working."
Jakucionis will have a chance to leverage his experience next season, as the Heat are in need of a ball-dominant guard to initiate the offense.
