Heat-Timberwolves Takeaways: Nikola Jovic Game-Winner Propels Miami To Victory
The Miami Heat (4-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 95-94 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro finished as the Heat’s best scorer again.
Before the season, many players were suspected of improving for the Heat. Regardless of the offseason assumptions, Herro has exceeded expectations. He finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 60 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. The only negative takeaway from his game was finishing with eight turnovers.
2. Bam Adebayo struggles offensively again.
It has been a common theme of the season: when Adebayo struggles to score, the Heat lose. It was not the case tonight, but it was more concerning when they missed Jimmy Butler due to a hamstring injury, and Adebayo still couldn’t step up for the team. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 27 percent shooting from the field and missed all of his three-point attempts. There is still a lot of time left in the season, but something needs to change, or else the Heat’s offense will continue to struggle against better teams.
3. The Heat finally defeated a good team.
Before tonight, the Heat's only victories came against the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Detroit Pistons. Those are all rebuilding teams. The other teams they have lost to have been contenders in their conference. The Timberwolves are one of those teams, and a 15-0 run in the third quarter nearly had the Heat fall into the same pattern of essentially losing the game in that quarter. Because of their elite defense holding the Timberwolves to 39.8 percent shooting, as they were able to hold them off in the fourth quarter.
4. Nikola Jovic saves the day for the Heat.
Despite losing his starting spot to Kevin Love’s season debut, Jovic finished as the Heat’s second-leading scorer. He had 15 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 54.5 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. The change in the rotation probably can be chalked up to missing Butler for the night. However, seeing Jovic closing clutch games in the fourth quarter is encouraging.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.