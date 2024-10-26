Heat vs. Hornets Injury Report: Key Faces Already Sidelined For Miami

Inside The Heat

The Miami Heat (0-1) are facing off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) on Saturday evening at the Spectrum Center.

A healthy LaMelo Ball is tearing through teams to start the regular season, recording more than 32 points in each of the Hornets' first two matchups. Meanwhile, the Heat were embarrassed in their debut by their Florida counterpart, the Orlando Magic.

In just the second game, the Heat are already missing some key faces for different reasons.

Here's the full injury report for Saturday evening:

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Available - Right Big Toe Contusion

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Kel'el Ware: Out - Stomach Illness

Josh Richardson: Questionable - Left Heel Enthesopathy

HORNETS

DaQuan Jeffries: Out - Hand

Brandon Miller: Out - Glute

Mark Williams: Out - Foot

Tidjane Salaun: Questionable - Finger

Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who is ready to go against Charlotte, shared his thoughts on the loss to the Magic.

“We played bad. It’s not really anything to that. I mean, that’s, that’s as simple as I can make it. It’s embarrassing, especially on a night like this for the Godfather Riley," Adebayo said. "For us, it’s short term memory, I know it’s the beginning of the season, but we don’t want to create this as like a ‘getting used to’ thing. For us, it’s win or misery.”

