Heat Vs. Kings Injury Report: Sacramento All-Star Listed As Questionable
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Doubtful - Heel
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
KINGS
De'Aaron Fox: Questionable - Glute
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 10 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat +2.5
VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Sacramento recorded a 111-110 win on a basket with just 0.7 seconds remaining. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three of the last four overall against the Kings. The HEAT are 47-25 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 31-6 in home games and 16-19 in road games. Miami plays eight games this month against teams that made the playoffs last season, tying for the most during a single month this season (November). Earlier this season, the Heat went 4-4 against playoff teams in November, with victories against Minnesota,
Indiana, Philadelphia and Dallas.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
KINGS
F DeMar DeRozan
F Keegan Murray
G Domantas Sabonis
G Keon Ellis
G Malik Monk