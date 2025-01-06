Inside The Heat

Heat Vs. Kings Injury Report: Sacramento All-Star Listed As Questionable

Shandel Richardson

Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) passes the ball against Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - Suspension

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Doubtful - Heel

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

KINGS

De'Aaron Fox: Questionable - Glute

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 10 p.m., Golden 1 Center, Sacramento


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +2.5

VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Sacramento recorded a 111-110 win on a basket with just 0.7 seconds remaining. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three of the last four overall against the Kings. The HEAT are 47-25 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 31-6 in home games and 16-19 in road games. Miami plays eight games this month against teams that made the playoffs last season, tying for the most during a single month this season (November). Earlier this season, the Heat went 4-4 against playoff teams in November, with victories against Minnesota,
Indiana, Philadelphia and Dallas.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Kevin Love

KINGS

F DeMar DeRozan

F Keegan Murray

G Domantas Sabonis

G Keon Ellis

G Malik Monk

