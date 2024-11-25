Heat vs Mavericks Takeaways: Heat Trio Has Best Game Of Year In Overtime Victory
The Miami Heat (7-7) take down the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) in overtime 123-118.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Jimmy Butler’s season high in scoring helped end Mavericks winning streak.
Butler has now posted back-to-back 30-point games. He finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 64.7 percent shooting from the field. He dominated every facet of the game despite not making a three-point shot. All night, Butler baited defenders into fouling him, which resulted in 16 total free throw attempts. Defensively, he was just as good because he finished with one steal, two blocks, and constant perimeter defense in crucial possessions.
2. Bam Adebayo had one of the best three-point shooting performances of his career.
Adebayo displayed complete confidence in his three-point shooting, with each attempt having zero hesitation during the release. He finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists on 40 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. It's the second time in his career he has finished with at least three makes from deep. Adebayo has found his sweet spots from three-point range within the corners.
3. Alec Burks is proving he deserves consistent minutes regardless of the rotation.
Every time Burks plays, good things happen for the Heat, and their chances of winning are significantly better. He finished with 15 points, two rebounds, and three assists on 55.6 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. His shooting has been essential because it has allowed several players to drive to the basket and pass the ball to Burks on the perimeter, where he is 50 percent from three-point range on the season. His four makes from deep certainly displayed value, especially with Duncan Robinson in foul trouble for most of the game.
4. Pelle Larsson had the best game of his rookie season.
Beyond a couple of his five fouls on the night, Larsson played much more like a veteran than a rookie. He finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and one assist on 75 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. Larsson was comfortable scoring however he wanted and moving without the ball. Even more impressive was the fact Erik Spoelstra trusted him with the fourth most minutes on the team, behind only Butler, Tyler Herro, and Adebayo. Most of this decision resulted from Highsmith's inability to return to the game due to a sickness and Terry Rozier still injured. Seeing how much playing time Larsson gets when the team is fully healthy will be interesting.
