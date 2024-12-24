Heat vs Nets Takeaways: Tyler Herro's Near Triple-Double Helps Snap Losing Streak
The Miami Heat (14-13) get a much-needed victory against the Brooklyn Nets (11-18) without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro displayed how much his game has evolved this year.
Before this year, Herro’s efficiency was a key factor in determining whether he had a good game. This season, he has shown he can impact games in many ways. He finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists on 38.5 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from three-point range. He was one assist shy of his first triple-double of the year.
2. Dru Smith left the game early with an injury.
The Heat lost one of their most impactful players to injury. Smith was set to play a huge role, with Butler and Rozier missing time. Unfortunately, Smith sustained a non-contact injury early and required assistance to the locker room. Smith has worked his way back from his season-ending injury a year ago. Hopefully, this injury is not as severe.
3. Kel’el Ware showed great promise in his increased playing time.
All season, fans have been begging to see their first-round draft pick get a real opportunity. With the team struggling as of late, Ware is getting his chance. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and zero assists on 66.7 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. His most significant impact was on the defensive end, where he had two steals and a blocked shot. Ware adds rim protection to a team without beyond Bam Adebayo.
4. Nikola Jovic shines in his best game of the year.
After a lengthy stretch where he was not getting any playing time, Jovic showed exactly why he needed playing time the last three games. Jovic finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 62.5 percent shooting and 80 percent from three-point range. Even if they don’t consistently play big, Jovic and Ware are two of the tallest players on the Heat. They are a relatively small team outside of those two. They get another chance to shine against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.