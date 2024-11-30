Heat vs. Raptors Takeaways: Jimmy Butler-Tyler Herro Once Again Highlight A Miami Win
The Miami Heat (9-8) fought a close battle against the Toronto Raptors (5-15) on Friday night but ultimately prevailed 121-111.
Here's a look at four of the biggest takeaways from the evening:
1. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro highlighted a Miami win once again.
Butler and Herro are the top contributors for the offense and sometimes feel like the only two efficient players. Tonight others were able to chip in, but the tandem still shined above the rest. Butler concluded with 26 points and six assists on 57.1 percent shooting while Herro finished with 23 points and four assists on 8 of 18 shooting.
2. Bam Adebayo is beginning to look like prime Draymond Green?
Many were wrong to anticipate a scoring leap out of Adebayo this season. Instead, his scoring is taking a backseat role to his playmaking abilities. He recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds on a disappointing 6 of 16 shooting. He was his usual self on defense, contributing three steals.
3. Jaime Jaquez Jr. broke free of his sophomore slump
After a surprisingly stellar rookie campaign, Jaquez struggled to find a rhythm in his second season. Prior to Friday's game, his season high was 14 points. He surpassed this by one with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting, along with four rebounds and three assists. Coach Erik Spoelstra and company can only hope this was the start of a positive trend.
4. Terry Rozier's fourth quarter display is what the Heat were waiting for.
Heat fans grow more frustrated with Rozier each game, but he finally showed some promise in the final quarter against the Raptors. He tallied nine of his 12 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers. Still, the former Charlotte Hornets guard is not performing at the level the Heat need to compete for a championship.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.