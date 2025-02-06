Heat vs. Sixers Takeaways: Miami Heat’s Young Core Flourished In A Victory
The Miami Heat (25-24) start the post-Jimmy Butler era undefeated, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers (20-30) 108-101.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Tyler Herro shakes off two inefficient games with another 30-point game.
Herro finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 55 percent shooting and 45.5 percent from three-point range. This was his 11th 30-point game of the season. Without Butler, Herro remains the Heat’s primary scorer as teams start their defensive coverages with him being their main priority.
2. Bam Adebayo continues his surge back into All-Star form.
Adebayo finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Although he ended his streak of four consecutive games, scoring at least 20 points, he was still largely impactful on the boards. He is three double-doubles away from being the Heat’s franchise leader in this category. Another reason for his recent success is his mid-range shot has been pure and consistent.
3. Nikola Jovic is continuing his breakout season in every aspect.
Jovic finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 88.9 percent shooting and 75 percent from three-point range. This is back-to-back games with at least 20 points on 70 percent shooting. He has become a very consistent shooter and a reliable playmaker when he has the ball in his hands. He has only missed four shots total over the last two games.
4. Terry Rozier redeemed himself after an awful game the night before.
After going 2-12 from the field against the Chicago Bulls and having fans question why he was still in the game, he bounced back significantly. Rozier finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 47.1 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three-point range. A major flaw of Rozier’s offense in several bad games this year, beyond his struggles from the perimeter, was his inability to convert on layups. This was not an issue for either tonight, as he got whatever he wanted against the Sixer’s defense.
AFTER CALLING TRADE DEADLINE MODERN SLAVERY, DENNIS SCHRODER GOES FROM MIAMI TO UTAH
Earlier this week, Dennis Schroder commented on Luka Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Schroder compared the lack of loyalty franchises have to their players to the reality that the NBA is a business similar to slavery.
“It’s like modern slavery,” Schroder said. It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money, and we can feed our families. But at the end of the day, if they say, ‘you’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”
The very next day, the Golden State Warriors traded him.
Schroder was part of a multi-team deal sending Jimmy Butler to the Warriors in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, who went to the Miami Heat. He was later sent to the Utah Jazz.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Anderson was sent to the Toronto Raptors before this portion of the trade fell through. He can stay with the Heat or be moved.
MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE TAKES HOME LEAGUE AWARD FOR JANUARY
Despite a roller-coaster season because of Jimmy Butler’s suspension and trade rumors, Tyler Herro’s first All-Star selection and Kel’el Ware have been the main bright spots for the Miami Heat.
After moving up to being the Heat’s starting center, Kel’el Ware was named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month.
In January, Ware averaged 13 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 57 percent shooting and 45 percent from three-point range.
Arguably, his best game of the season was on Jan. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama. Although he didn’t start, Ware outplayed him, which was a huge reason the Heat won. He finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks on 52.6 percent shooting and 20 percent from three-point range.
Ware wasn’t selected for the Rising Stars event on All-Star weekend despite Ware winning Rookie of the Month and currently being in the top 10 in the Kia Rookie Ladder.
