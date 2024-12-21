Heat vs. Thunder Takeaways: Miami Comes Up Short After Jimmy Butler’s Early Exit
The Miami Heat (13-12) fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-5) 104-97.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Jimmy Butler was ruled out in the first quarter.
Butler had only played seven minutes in the first quarter before suffering an ankle injury and headed to the locker room. It was not as surprising that he would be ruled out because it looked like a significant rolled ankle, but instead, he was ruled out because of a stomach illness. Butler will look to make his return in Miami’s back-to-back game against the Orlando Magic.
2. Tyler Herro shined as he has all season.
Fresh from being ranked in the top 10 in MVP voting on the NBA’s official website, Herro played very well again. He finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on 45.8 percent shooting and 30 percent from three-point range. Despite being off on his shots from the perimeter, Herro had his way all night, attacking the paint very well against a very elite defensive Thunder team.
3. Dru Smith continues to embrace a new role.
Smith has undoubtedly been one of Miami’s biggest surprises of the season. He finished with 13 points, zero rebounds, and four assists on 83.3 percent shooting and 75 percent from three-point range. He has been Miami’s sixth man over the last four games, during which he checked in and gave the Heat a nice defensive boost.
4. Bam Adebayo had a solid game despite the injury he sustained on his own.
Adebayo got hit above his left eye, and it left a nasty cut requiring stitches. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist on 63.6 percent shooting and missed his only three-point attempt. Adebayo could check back into the game, but it seemed he had most of his momentum from the first half.
