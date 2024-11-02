Inside The Heat

Heat vs. Wizards Injury Report: Washington Missing Key Contributor For Saturday

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) walks up to the court during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat (2-2) and Washington Wizards (2-2) traveled to Mexico City to face off in a Saturday evening clash.

The Heat are entering the matchup after a nine-point loss to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks while the Wizards are coming off a double-digit victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Here’s the full injury for Saturday night:

HEAT

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Duncan Robinson: Out - Personal Reasons
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League Two-Way
Josh Christopher: Out - G League Two-Way

WIZARDS

Kyle Kuzma: Out - Right Groin Strain
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Right Thumb Surgery
Saddiq Bey: Out - Left ACL Surgery

Here's what Heat fan favorite Goran Dragic, who will be in attendance, had to say about the greatest difficulty of playing in Mexico.

"Altitude," Dragic began. "I can tell you right now I don't remember the altitude, but I think it's way higher than Denver too. I remember when I was here with the Heat, Spo would sub us out like every two minutes because it was so hard. Everybody was breathing hard, you couldn't run anymore, and then you needed some time to break. That was probably the hardest thing."

Tip-off is at 9:30 PM ET.

