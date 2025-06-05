Here's The Biggest 'Must-Do' For Miami Heat After Jimmy Butler Breakup
The Miami Heat dealt superstar Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors back in February.
And even with the season over, they're still dealing with the repercussions from the trade. Their offensive drop-off after Butler's departure illustrated their need for another No. 1 scoring option. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes detailed the biggest area the Heat needs to address in the upcoming Draft.
"For all the talk of Tyler Herro's career year, it didn't do anything to prove he could be the top option on a league-average offense. If the Heat can't draft some scoring punch at No. 20, they might consider packaging up that pick with their own 2030 and 2032 selections to target a star."
As the Heat aim for more offensive punch, the Draft is looking increasingly appealing if they want to make moves this offseason. Miami realistically doesn't have enough assets to land a superstar like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially with all the heavy competitors.
While some believe Heat president Pat Riley will make a splash in the following months, many more lean toward Miami grabbing an affordable free agent and drafting a player for development. While they likely won't replace Butler's superhuman playoff performances, remaining afloat in the East is essential in 2025. This way, the Heat could regroup and load up for next offseason to have a real chance at building for championship contention.
