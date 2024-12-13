How Erik Spoelstra Is Keeping Miami Heat Focused In Midst Of Jimmy Butler Rumors
After coaching the likes of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is more than prepared for dealing with speculation.
So the Jimmy Butler trade rumors have zero impact on the team this season.
“This is this profession,” Spoelstra said before Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. “Can’t get sick and see some narratives that are going out there, that’s going to happen, you know, in every organization at some point during a season, we’re trying to build on something like, played three solid games, we’re still not anywhere where we want to be, you know. So we have some work to do. And, you know, really getting ready for this final game of this home stand is the most important thing right now.”
The "outside noise," as Spoelstra likes to call it, hasn't bothered the Heat. They are on a four-game winning streak and looking like a contender in the Eastern Conference again.
BUTLER SIDES WITH AGENT
Butler has entered the ongoing beef between agent Bernie Lee and ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
Unsurprisingly, Butler sides with his agent.
Lee ripped Charania on X (formerly Twitter) this week as the latter reported the latest trade rumors regarding Butler’s future in Miami. Of note, Lee called Charania’s reporting “fabricated” and questioned his credibility as a journalist.
Speaking to reporters Thursday, Butler made it clear he appreciated his agent’s loyalty.
“I f—— love it,” Butler said. “I love it, I am all for the back and forth. Before he was my agent, he's like, ‘I guess we're like brothers now, we do everything together.’”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
